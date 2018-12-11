Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $649,000 Position in HDFC Bank Limited (HDB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 187.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,900 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 337,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,732,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Dundas Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dundas Partners LLP now owns 168,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,435,000 after purchasing an additional 40,966 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 797,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,021,000 after purchasing an additional 113,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,806,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,221,000 after purchasing an additional 20,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd.

Shares of HDB opened at $95.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $86.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $85.43 and a 1-year high of $112.10.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

