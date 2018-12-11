Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stake in MarineMax Inc (HZO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) by 112.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,950 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of MarineMax worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in MarineMax by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,269,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,229,000 after purchasing an additional 23,839 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new stake in MarineMax in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,469,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in MarineMax in the 3rd quarter worth about $259,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in MarineMax by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $831,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

HZO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of MarineMax from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Ifs Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Craig Hallum set a $22.00 target price on shares of MarineMax and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

In related news, VP Michael H. Mclamb sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $1,437,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 151,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,636,041.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $52,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,283.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,545,513. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MarineMax stock opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. MarineMax Inc has a twelve month low of $16.40 and a twelve month high of $26.11. The company has a market cap of $541.83 million, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.91.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $308.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.60 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 11.97%. MarineMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MarineMax Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. It sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; motor yachts; convertible yachts; pleasure boats; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

