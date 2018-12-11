Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $595,000 in Nuvectra Corp (NVTR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nuvectra Corp (NASDAQ:NVTR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 27,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Nuvectra as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Nuvectra by 0.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 432,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new position in shares of Nuvectra during the second quarter worth $105,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Nuvectra by 120.0% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuvectra by 3.8% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 183,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 6,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuvectra during the second quarter worth $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NVTR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuvectra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Nuvectra in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nuvectra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.80.

Nuvectra stock opened at $17.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $315.55 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Nuvectra Corp has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $25.17.

Nuvectra (NASDAQ:NVTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.38 million. Nuvectra had a negative net margin of 87.94% and a negative return on equity of 65.86%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nuvectra Corp will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Joseph Paul Hanchin sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $29,088.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Nuvectra

Nuvectra Corporation, a neuromodulation medical device company, develops and commercializes neurostimulation technology platform for the treatment of various disorders in neuroscience and clinical markets. It operates through two segments, Nuvectra and NeuroNexus. The company offers Algovita spinal cord stimulation system that is used for the treatment of chronic pain of the trunk and limbs.

