Contagious Gaming (CVE:CNS) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 30000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Contagious Gaming (CNS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.04” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/11/contagious-gaming-cns-reaches-new-52-week-low-at-0-04.html.

Contagious Gaming Company Profile (CVE:CNS)

Contagious Gaming Inc develops and provides software solutions, video games, and content for regulated gaming and lottery markets primarily in Canada. The company offers an integrated end-end platform, which manages various aspects of real-money gaming, including gaming engine, player management tools, game application interface, payment systems interface, data feed handler, affiliate management, presentation layer, and proprietary centralized eWallet.

Recommended Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Contagious Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contagious Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.