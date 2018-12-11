Contrasting Cenovus Energy (CVE) and SM Energy (SM)

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) and SM Energy (NYSE:SM) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Cenovus Energy and SM Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cenovus Energy -3.15% -9.58% -4.59% SM Energy 8.56% 0.59% 0.24%

Dividends

Cenovus Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. SM Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Cenovus Energy pays out -750.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SM Energy pays out -12.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cenovus Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cenovus Energy and SM Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cenovus Energy $13.14 billion 0.70 $2.60 billion ($0.02) -376.50 SM Energy $1.13 billion 1.86 -$160.84 million ($0.82) -22.85

Cenovus Energy has higher revenue and earnings than SM Energy. Cenovus Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SM Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Cenovus Energy and SM Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cenovus Energy 1 7 7 0 2.40 SM Energy 0 5 16 0 2.76

Cenovus Energy presently has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 79.28%. SM Energy has a consensus price target of $32.80, indicating a potential upside of 75.03%. Given Cenovus Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cenovus Energy is more favorable than SM Energy.

Risk & Volatility

Cenovus Energy has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SM Energy has a beta of 2.99, indicating that its stock price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.3% of Cenovus Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of SM Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SM Energy beats Cenovus Energy on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and natural gas in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake. This segment also holds the Athabasca natural gas assets. Its Deep Basin segment holds assets primarily located in Elmworth-Wapiti, Kaybob-Edson, and Clearwater operating areas of British Columbia and Alberta, and include interests in natural gas processing facilities. The company's Refining and Marketing segment transports, sells, and refines crude oil into petroleum and chemical products. This segment owns a 50% interest ownership in two refineries in the United States; owns and operates a crude-by-rail terminal in Alberta; and markets third-party purchases and sales of product. Cenovus Energy Inc. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. It primarily has operations in the Midland Basin and the Eagle Ford shale in Texas. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 468.1 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 919 net productive oil wells and 489 net productive gas wells. The company was formerly known as St. Mary Land & Exploration Company and changed its name to SM Energy Company in May 2010. SM Energy Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

