Contrasting Cool (AWSM) and Richardson Electronics (RELL)

Cool (NASDAQ:AWSM) and Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Dividends

Richardson Electronics pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Cool does not pay a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cool and Richardson Electronics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cool $23.39 million 0.54 -$4.67 million N/A N/A Richardson Electronics $163.21 million 0.58 $3.82 million N/A N/A

Richardson Electronics has higher revenue and earnings than Cool.

Profitability

This table compares Cool and Richardson Electronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cool -37.66% -158.88% -42.24% Richardson Electronics 2.56% 2.12% 1.76%

Risk and Volatility

Cool has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Richardson Electronics has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.1% of Cool shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.6% of Richardson Electronics shares are held by institutional investors. 16.3% of Cool shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 35.6% of Richardson Electronics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Cool and Richardson Electronics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cool 0 0 0 0 N/A Richardson Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Richardson Electronics beats Cool on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cool

Cool Holdings, Inc. manufactures and sells wireless handsets, tablets, and related products to the carriers, distributors, and retailers in Latin America. The company sells its products under the verykool brand. It operates OneClick store located in the El Solar Shopping district in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The company was formerly known as InfoSonics Corporation and changed its name to Cool Holdings, Inc. in June 2018. Cool Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Miami, Florida.

About Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare equipment businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; high value flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions, as well as power conversion and RF and microwave components for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications. Its products are used to control, switch, or amplify electrical power signals, as well as are used as display devices in alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific, and semiconductor markets. This segment also offers technical services for microwave and industrial equipment. The company's Canvys segment provides custom display solutions, such as touch screens, protective panels, custom enclosures, specialized cabinet finishes, application specific software packages, and certification services to corporate enterprise, financial, healthcare, industrial, and medical original equipment manufacturer markets. Its Healthcare segment manufactures, refurbishes, and distributes diagnostic imaging replacement parts, including CT and MRI systems and tubes, hydrogen thyratrons, klystrons, and magnetrons; flat panel detector upgrades; and additional replacement solutions. This segment serves hospitals, medical centers, asset management companies, independent service organizations, and multi-vendor service providers. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in LaFox, Illinois.

