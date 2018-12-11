Contrasting HARGREAVES LANS/ADR (HRGLY) and CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR (CIHKY)

HARGREAVES LANS/ADR (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) and CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Dividends

HARGREAVES LANS/ADR pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. HARGREAVES LANS/ADR pays out 79.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for HARGREAVES LANS/ADR and CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HARGREAVES LANS/ADR 1 0 0 0 1.00 CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

HARGREAVES LANS/ADR has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HARGREAVES LANS/ADR and CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HARGREAVES LANS/ADR $602.86 million 18.28 $318.29 million $1.34 34.69 CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR $46.95 billion 0.39 $10.38 billion N/A N/A

CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than HARGREAVES LANS/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares HARGREAVES LANS/ADR and CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HARGREAVES LANS/ADR N/A N/A N/A CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR 22.85% 16.71% 1.21%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR beats HARGREAVES LANS/ADR on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

HARGREAVES LANS/ADR Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including SIPPs, annuities, drawdown, and mix and match pensions; share dealing services, such as overseas share dealing, initial public offerings and share offers, certificated share dealing, and exchange traded funds and exchange traded commodities/currencies; and fund dealing services. In addition, the company offers personal and business currency services; Junior ISA, SIPP, and investment accounts; and financial advisory services comprising investment management, lump sum investment, pension consolidation, portfolio restructuring, retirement planning, and estate planning services. Hargreaves Lansdown plc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR Company Profile

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. provides various wholesale and retail banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers time, demand, call, notice, and RMB deposits; and deposit, current, and capital accounts. It also provides personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans, as well as loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business, combo, guarantee, and housing mortgage loans; mortgage loans for equipment; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and financial leasing, third-party payment, and guarantee services, as well as loans for vessels. In addition, the company offers investment and wealth management, and insurance products; individual forex option and express, and gold trading services; open ended funds; private banking and cash management services; and financial consultation, debt financing underwriting, merger and acquisition financing, and equity financing and enterprise listing services. Further, it provides settlement and trade chain financing services; international business, wealth investment, risk and financial management, cross border RMB financing, international factoring and settlement, oversea financing, and trade finance services; and forfeiting and risk participation, cross border RMB clearing, interbank business, and escrow services. Additionally, the company offers instruments; custody and pension services; credit cards; and Internet and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2017, it had 137 branches; 1,681 sub-branches; 1 branch-level operation center; 1 representative office; 3,340 self-service centers; 11,382 self-service machines, including 1,610 automatic teller machines, and 9,772 deposit-taking and cash withdrawal machines; and 12,936 visual counters. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

