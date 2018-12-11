Contrasting Liquidity Services (LQDT) and Points International (PCOM)

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) and Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Liquidity Services and Points International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquidity Services $224.51 million 0.94 -$11.61 million ($0.50) -13.12 Points International $347.55 million 0.43 $3.38 million N/A N/A

Points International has higher revenue and earnings than Liquidity Services.

Profitability

This table compares Liquidity Services and Points International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquidity Services -5.60% -11.97% -7.68% Points International 1.83% 16.69% 5.93%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.2% of Liquidity Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of Points International shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.1% of Liquidity Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Liquidity Services and Points International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquidity Services 0 0 1 0 3.00 Points International 0 0 1 0 3.00

Liquidity Services currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 52.44%. Points International has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 81.99%. Given Points International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Points International is more favorable than Liquidity Services.

Risk and Volatility

Liquidity Services has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Points International has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Points International beats Liquidity Services on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc. provides e-commerce marketplace solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients in the United States. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govliquidation.com, which enables federal government agencies and commercial businesses to sell surplus and scrap assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, school boards, and public utilities to sell surplus and salvage assets; auctiondeals.com self-service solution which enable sellers list their assets to commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets. It also operates networkintl.com, which enables corporations to sell idle, surplus, and scrap equipment in the oil and gas, petrochemical, and power generation industries; go-dove.com for corporations in the United States, Europe, and Asia to sell manufacturing surplus and salvage capital assets; irondirect.com that enables buyers to purchase equipment, attachments, parts, and services from manufacturers of construction equipment; and secondipity.com that provides consumers a source of products through donating a portion of the proceeds of sale to charity. The company's marketplaces provide professional buyers access to supply of new, surplus, and scrap assets presented with digital images and other relevant product information; and enable corporate and government sellers to enhance their financial return on assets offered for sale by providing a liquid marketplace and value-added services. It offers approximately 500 product categories in industry verticals, such as consumer electronics, general merchandise, apparel, scientific equipment, aerospace parts and equipment, technology hardware, energy equipment, industrial capital assets, fleet and transportation equipment, and specialty equipment. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

Points International Company Profile

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward. The Platform Partners segment offers various applications that are connected to and enabled by the functionality of the loyalty commerce platform (LCP); and provides loyalty programs, merchants, and other consumer service applications leverage the LCP to distribute loyalty currency, and loyalty commerce transactions through multiple channels, including loyalty program, co-branded, and third-party channels. The Points Travel segment provides online travel bookings, including Points Travel and PointsHound services. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

