Contrasting PotNetwork (POTN) and Cancer Genetics (CGIX)

PotNetwork (OTCMKTS:POTN) and Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get PotNetwork alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for PotNetwork and Cancer Genetics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PotNetwork 0 0 0 0 N/A Cancer Genetics 0 2 1 0 2.33

Cancer Genetics has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 2,150.00%. Given Cancer Genetics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cancer Genetics is more favorable than PotNetwork.

Risk and Volatility

PotNetwork has a beta of 10.79, suggesting that its stock price is 979% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cancer Genetics has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PotNetwork and Cancer Genetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PotNetwork N/A N/A N/A Cancer Genetics -87.08% -121.10% -49.36%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PotNetwork and Cancer Genetics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PotNetwork N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cancer Genetics $29.12 million 0.19 -$20.88 million ($0.79) -0.25

PotNetwork has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cancer Genetics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of PotNetwork shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.8% of Cancer Genetics shares are held by institutional investors. 21.3% of Cancer Genetics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cancer Genetics beats PotNetwork on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PotNetwork

PotNetwork Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, First Capital Venture Co., engages in the research, development, and sale of hemp-derived CBD oil products. It also engages in the pre-owned auto dealership business. The company sells its products through distributors and resellers, as well as through its Website. The company was formerly known as SND Auto Group Inc. and changed its name to PotNetwork Holdings, Inc in March 2017. PotNetwork Holdings, Inc is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Cancer Genetics

Cancer Genetics, Inc. engages in the development, commercialization, and sale of molecular and biomarker-based tests and services. Through its Select One Clinical Trials program, the firm provides a range of clinical trial services for both oncology and non-oncology genetic testing such as bioinformatics, biomaker solutions, biorepository solutions, consulting, cytogenetics testing, nucleic acid extraction and purification, flow cytometry, Focus::NGS Panel, gene expression analyses, genotyping, and pharmacogenomics. The company was founded by Raju S. K. Chaganti on April 8, 1999 and is headquartered in Rutherford, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for PotNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotNetwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.