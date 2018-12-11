Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CRBP has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. BidaskClub cut Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $36.00 target price on Corbus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.25.

NASDAQ:CRBP opened at $6.76 on Friday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $9.95. The stock has a market cap of $394.94 million, a PE ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 2.15.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 million. Analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nexthera Capital LP purchased a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $678,000. Woodstock Corp lifted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 93,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 21,263 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 12,380 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $772,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 2,742.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 50,133 shares in the last quarter. 43.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

