Cormark Comments on Canadian Western Bank’s FY2019 Earnings (CWB)

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) – Research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2019 EPS estimates for Canadian Western Bank in a report released on Friday, December 7th. Cormark analyst M. Grauman now expects that the company will earn $3.19 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.22. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Western Bank’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

CWB has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eight Capital reduced their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$43.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$35.91.

TSE CWB opened at C$25.96 on Monday. Canadian Western Bank has a twelve month low of C$25.31 and a twelve month high of C$40.83.

In other news, Director Margaret Jean Mulligan acquired 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$26.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$95,544.00. Also, insider Lester Shore acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$30.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,730.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 6,450 shares of company stock worth $185,987.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.65%.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

