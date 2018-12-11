Cormark Weighs in on Calfrac Well Services Ltd’s Q4 2018 Earnings (CFW)

Calfrac Well Services Ltd (TSE:CFW) – Research analysts at Cormark decreased their Q4 2018 earnings per share estimates for Calfrac Well Services in a research report issued on Friday, December 7th. Cormark analyst G. Ursu now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Calfrac Well Services’ Q1 2019 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CFW. Evercore increased their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Calfrac Well Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.43.

CFW opened at C$2.34 on Monday. Calfrac Well Services has a 1-year low of C$2.30 and a 1-year high of C$8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.07, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$630.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$595.80 million.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Mexico, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.