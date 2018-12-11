Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (CSOD) CEO Adam L. Miller Sells 29,200 Shares

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) CEO Adam L. Miller sold 29,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $1,509,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,289,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,070,407.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSOD opened at $51.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.40 and a beta of 1.05. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.32 and a 1 year high of $59.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.07 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative return on equity of 41.67% and a negative net margin of 7.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Cornerstone OnDemand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upped their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cornerstone OnDemand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. First Analysis set a $69.00 target price on Cornerstone OnDemand and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.73.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 175.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. Global X Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to source and attract candidates, assess and select applicants, onboard new hires, and manage the entire recruiting process; Learning Suite, which enables clients to manage training and development programs, knowledge sharing and collaboration among employees, track compliance requirements, and support career development for employees; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which supports employee records administration, organizational management, employee and manager self-service, workforce planning, and compliance reporting.

