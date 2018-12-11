Cortex (CTXC) Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 10th. One Cortex token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00003053 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, UEX, Bithumb and CoinEx. During the last week, Cortex has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar. Cortex has a market capitalization of $16.02 million and $1.87 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cortex alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008795 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003392 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028949 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93.60 or 0.02671497 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00135613 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00176794 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $329.59 or 0.09404151 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Cortex Token Profile

Cortex’s launch date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,792,458 tokens. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai. Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/@CTXCBlockchain.

Cortex Token Trading

Cortex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, Huobi, DragonEX, CoinTiger, BitForex, OKEx, Bithumb, CoinEx, CoinBene, DDEX, Ethfinex and UEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cortex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cortex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.