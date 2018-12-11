Cosan (CZZ) Stock Rating Lowered by Santander

Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CZZ. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cosan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Cosan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Cosan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.38.

NYSE:CZZ traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $8.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,867. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.61. Cosan has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $11.89.

Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter. Cosan had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 3.39%. Equities research analysts expect that Cosan will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cosan during the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cosan during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Cosan during the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Cosan during the second quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cosan during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The company's Raízen Energia produces and markets products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, anhydrous, and hydrated ethanol, as well as activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse.

