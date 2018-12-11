Cott Corp (COT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.06.

Several brokerages have commented on COT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Cott in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Citigroup set a $19.00 price target on Cott and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Cott in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on Cott in a research note on Friday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cott in the third quarter valued at about $7,974,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cott by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,294,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,211,000 after buying an additional 85,590 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cott in the third quarter valued at about $4,528,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cott in the third quarter valued at about $6,254,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Cott by 0.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,342,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,835,000 after buying an additional 7,119 shares in the last quarter.

Cott stock opened at $14.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.00 and a beta of 0.81. Cott has a 52 week low of $13.99 and a 52 week high of $17.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Cott (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $609.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.37 million. Cott had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cott will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. The company's product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, beverage concentrates, and mineral water.

