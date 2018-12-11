Coty (COTY) Downgraded by TheStreet to D+

TheStreet cut shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Coty from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Coty from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Coty and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Coty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.86.

NYSE COTY opened at $7.68 on Friday. Coty has a 52-week low of $7.37 and a 52-week high of $21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.41.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Coty had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. Coty’s payout ratio is 72.46%.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.30 per share, for a total transaction of $373,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,950,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cosmetics B.V. Jab acquired 1,470,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.23 per share, with a total value of $13,568,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 299,578,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,765,105,318.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 11,023,447 shares of company stock valued at $97,704,004 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Coty by 3.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,726,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,541,000 after acquiring an additional 135,658 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Coty by 12.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 228,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 24,433 shares during the last quarter. Tobam lifted its position in Coty by 9.4% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 3,536,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,421,000 after purchasing an additional 302,875 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Coty during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,657,000. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Coty by 52.8% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 37,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 13,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

