Cowen Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for bluebird bio (BLUE)

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Cowen in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BLUE. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $122.00 target price on shares of bluebird bio and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of bluebird bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.80.

bluebird bio stock opened at $102.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 2.37. bluebird bio has a 52 week low of $99.15 and a 52 week high of $236.17.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.90) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $11.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,326.02% and a negative return on equity of 31.50%. bluebird bio’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.73) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that bluebird bio will post -10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 850 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total value of $90,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 1,800 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total transaction of $253,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,471 shares in the company, valued at $4,564,123.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,715 shares of company stock worth $2,813,958. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 28.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 9.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 43.2% during the second quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 2,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 9.7% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion- transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease.

