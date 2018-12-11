Cowen Reaffirms Buy Rating for Incyte (INCY)

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Cowen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on INCY. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Incyte from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus set a $83.00 price target on shares of Incyte and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Oppenheimer set a $70.00 price target on shares of Incyte and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Saturday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.48.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $65.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte has a one year low of $58.33 and a one year high of $102.63.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $449.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.34 million. Incyte had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Incyte will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.77 per share, for a total transaction of $68,770.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,173.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Trower sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 19,237.5% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Incyte by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Incyte in the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Incyte in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Incyte in the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States. It offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

