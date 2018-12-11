Credit Suisse AG Decreases Position in RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 90,052 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.22% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $8,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,187,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,312,000 after purchasing an additional 64,522 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,113,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,642,000 after purchasing an additional 43,412 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 5.2% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,856,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,993,000 after purchasing an additional 142,207 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,815,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,070,000 after purchasing an additional 42,928 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 3.9% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,207,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,639,000 after purchasing an additional 83,800 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RLJ shares. TheStreet raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a report on Friday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $22.00 price target on RLJ Lodging Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Shares of NYSE:RLJ opened at $19.17 on Tuesday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $18.67 and a 12-month high of $23.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

