Credit Suisse AG Purchases 417 Shares of Five Below Inc (FIVE)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.11% of Five Below worth $8,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIVE. FMR LLC boosted its position in Five Below by 105.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,277,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $222,578,000 after buying an additional 1,168,796 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Five Below by 451.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,382,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $135,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,700 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Five Below in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,017,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Five Below by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,575,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $855,199,000 after purchasing an additional 322,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Five Below in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,603,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Five Below alerts:

In other news, insider David N. Makuen sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total transaction of $1,397,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,429,079.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Romanko sold 3,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $416,808.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays upgraded Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Five Below from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Five Below from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Five Below to $153.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $101.71 on Tuesday. Five Below Inc has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $136.13. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 56.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.52.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $312.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.54 million. As a group, analysts expect that Five Below Inc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/11/credit-suisse-ag-purchases-417-shares-of-five-below-inc-five.html.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as beauty products comprising nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.