Credit Suisse AG Raises Stake in Vodafone Group Plc (VOD)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 413,232 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,948 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $8,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT grew its position in Vodafone Group by 20.1% in the third quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 6,071,825 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $131,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,176 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vodafone Group by 351.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,292,661 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,279 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vodafone Group by 39.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,406,409 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $52,219,000 after purchasing an additional 677,202 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group in the second quarter valued at $10,978,000. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vodafone Group by 22.6% in the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,252,358 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $48,876,000 after purchasing an additional 415,082 shares in the last quarter. 9.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VOD stock opened at $20.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Vodafone Group Plc has a one year low of $18.45 and a one year high of $32.75.

The business also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.5455 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.94%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Cfra upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.36.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

