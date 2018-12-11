Credit Suisse Group Trims Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Target Price to $258.00

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $280.00 to $258.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Goldman Sachs Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $267.71.

GS stock opened at $178.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $174.68 and a 12-month high of $275.31.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The investment management company reported $6.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 16.68%. Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group will post 25.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 16.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 7,719.0% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 23,157 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $109,000. Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $109,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

