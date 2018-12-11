Cree (CREE) Lowered to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Sunday. They currently have a $45.96 price target on the LED producer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CREE. Canaccord Genuity set a $60.00 price target on shares of Cree and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Cree in a research report on Monday, August 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cree from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cree and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

CREE stock opened at $44.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -294.20 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Cree has a 52 week low of $30.78 and a 52 week high of $51.78.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The LED producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $408.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.32 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 17.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%. Cree’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cree will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its holdings in Cree by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 37,000 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Cree by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,670 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Cree by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,250 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cree by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 41,124 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Cree by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 131,546 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

