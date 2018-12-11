Crestline Management LP Buys New Holdings in Liberty Property Trust (LPT)

Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 139,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,000. Liberty Property Trust accounts for about 0.5% of Crestline Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Crestline Management LP owned about 0.09% of Liberty Property Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 22.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,276,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,450,000 after purchasing an additional 597,054 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 3.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,380,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,571,000 after purchasing an additional 78,976 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,308,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,326,000 after purchasing an additional 22,649 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 20.6% in the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,136,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,730,000 after purchasing an additional 364,440 shares during the period. Finally, V3 Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 283.8% in the second quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,807,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,700 shares during the period. 91.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LPT opened at $46.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Liberty Property Trust has a 12-month low of $37.77 and a 12-month high of $46.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.62.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $121.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.79 million. Liberty Property Trust had a net margin of 59.89% and a return on equity of 6.68%. Liberty Property Trust’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Property Trust will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. Liberty Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.78%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LPT. ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Property Trust from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

About Liberty Property Trust

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of industrial and office properties. Liberty's 103.5 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments for 1,200 tenants.

