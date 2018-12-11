Crestline Management LP Has $4.23 Million Holdings in China Mobile Ltd. (CHL)

Crestline Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $4,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in China Mobile by 399.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,607,415 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $160,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885,043 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in China Mobile by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,405,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $195,569,000 after acquiring an additional 459,900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in China Mobile by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,222,901 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $255,374,000 after acquiring an additional 341,073 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in China Mobile by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,581,980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $77,406,000 after acquiring an additional 206,387 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in China Mobile by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,182,679 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $141,280,000 after acquiring an additional 200,574 shares during the period. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get China Mobile alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of China Mobile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of China Mobile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

CHL opened at $49.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $201.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.65. China Mobile Ltd. has a one year low of $43.25 and a one year high of $53.23.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/11/crestline-management-lp-has-4-23-million-holdings-in-china-mobile-ltd-chl.html.

China Mobile Profile

China Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers voice services, including local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

Featured Article: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for China Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.