Crestline Management LP Invests $4.74 Million in SBA Communications Co. (SBAC)

Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 29,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,739,000. SBA Communications makes up 0.4% of Crestline Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in SBA Communications by 2.1% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 17,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SBA Communications by 1.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,610,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX grew its position in SBA Communications by 14.1% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 3,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in SBA Communications by 3.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $168.87 on Tuesday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $146.13 and a 52-week high of $177.67.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($1.64). The business had revenue of $467.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.17 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SBAC shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Bank of America set a $189.00 target price on shares of SBA Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $180.00 target price on shares of SBA Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.90.

In other SBA Communications news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $6,402,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,361,409. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 79,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $13,781,732.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 133,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,050,960.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 529,017 shares of company stock valued at $90,372,570 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By "Building Better Wireless," SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses  site leasing and site development services.

