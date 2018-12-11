Crestline Management LP Purchases Shares of 11,503,294 Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (AQST)

Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,503,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,422,000. Aquestive Therapeutics makes up approximately 18.6% of Crestline Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Crestline Management LP owned approximately 46.12% of Aquestive Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,305,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $464,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $2,545,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $14,323,000. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Aquestive Therapeutics news, CFO John T. Maxwell bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John T. Maxwell bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.87 per share, with a total value of $44,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 28,650 shares of company stock valued at $275,311.

AQST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AQST opened at $8.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.63. Aquestive Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $7.47 and a one year high of $20.70.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $13.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.75 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aquestive Therapeutics Inc will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. Its products are developed using its PharmFilm technology. The company's marketed products include Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron antagonist for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

