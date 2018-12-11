Critical Analysis: Lumber Liquidators (LL) and Jewett-Cameron Trading (JCTCF)

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) and Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lumber Liquidators and Jewett-Cameron Trading’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lumber Liquidators $1.03 billion 0.30 -$37.82 million ($1.33) -8.02 Jewett-Cameron Trading $53.92 million 0.58 $2.92 million N/A N/A

Jewett-Cameron Trading has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lumber Liquidators.

Profitability

This table compares Lumber Liquidators and Jewett-Cameron Trading’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lumber Liquidators 0.51% 6.14% 2.85% Jewett-Cameron Trading 5.82% 14.97% 13.41%

Volatility & Risk

Lumber Liquidators has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jewett-Cameron Trading has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.2% of Lumber Liquidators shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.0% of Jewett-Cameron Trading shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Lumber Liquidators shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.4% of Jewett-Cameron Trading shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Lumber Liquidators and Jewett-Cameron Trading, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lumber Liquidators 0 12 1 0 2.08 Jewett-Cameron Trading 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lumber Liquidators currently has a consensus price target of $16.89, suggesting a potential upside of 58.28%. Given Lumber Liquidators’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Lumber Liquidators is more favorable than Jewett-Cameron Trading.

Summary

Jewett-Cameron Trading beats Lumber Liquidators on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring, and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, and wood-look ceramic; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Morning Star Bamboo brands. It also provides in-home delivery and installation services. The company primarily serves homeowners, or to contractors on behalf of homeowners. As of February 27, 2018, it operated approximately 390 stores in North America. The company also offers its products through its Website, catalogs, and call center. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Toano, Virginia.

About Jewett-Cameron Trading

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes specialty metal products; and distributes wood products to home centers and other retailers primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Industrial Wood Products; Lawn, Garden, Pet and Other; Seed Processing and Sales; and Industrial Tools and Clamps. The Industrial Wood Products segment processes and distributes industrial wood products. It offers treated plywood to boat manufacturers and the transportation industry. The Lawn, Garden, Pet and Other segment is involved in the wholesale of wood products, such as fencing and landscape timbers; and manufacture and distribution of specialty metal products comprising dog kennels, proprietary gate support systems, perimeter fencing, and greenhouses. The Seed Processing and Sales segment processes and distributes agricultural seeds to distributors. This segment is also involved in cleaning seeds. The Industrial Tools and Clamps segment imports and distributes pneumatic air tools, industrial clamps, saw blades, digital calipers, and laser guides to retailers under the MSI-Pro, Avenger, and ProMax brands. The company was founded in 1953 and is based in North Plains, Oregon.

