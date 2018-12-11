Critical Analysis: Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR) and Studio City International (MSC)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) and Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

77.7% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and Studio City International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xenia Hotels & Resorts 0 3 2 0 2.40 Studio City International 1 0 0 0 1.00

Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus target price of $25.60, suggesting a potential upside of 30.61%. Studio City International has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.72%. Given Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Xenia Hotels & Resorts is more favorable than Studio City International.

Profitability

This table compares Xenia Hotels & Resorts and Studio City International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenia Hotels & Resorts 9.93% 5.96% 3.31% Studio City International N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Xenia Hotels & Resorts pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Studio City International does not pay a dividend. Xenia Hotels & Resorts pays out 53.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Xenia Hotels & Resorts and Studio City International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenia Hotels & Resorts $945.28 million 2.33 $98.86 million $2.06 9.51 Studio City International $539.81 million 3.33 -$76.43 million N/A N/A

Xenia Hotels & Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Studio City International.

Summary

Xenia Hotels & Resorts beats Studio City International on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in premium full service and lifestyle hotels, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,239 rooms, across 17 states and the District of Columbia. Xenia's hotels are primarily in the luxury and upper upscale segments, and operated and/or licensed by industry leaders such as Marriott, Hyatt, Kimpton, Fairmont, Hilton, and Loews, as well as leading independent management companies including Sage Hospitality, The Kessler Collection, Urgo Hotels & Resorts, and Davidson Hotels & Resorts.

About Studio City International

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company also operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 970 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. In addition, its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 hotel rooms; various food and beverage establishments; retail space; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a Warner Bros.-themed family entertainment center; a 4-D Batman flight simulator; a night club; and a 5,000-seat live performance arena. The company was formerly known as Cyber One Agents Limited and changed its name to Studio City International Holdings Limited in January 2012. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. Studio City International Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.