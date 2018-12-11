Critical Comparison: Cloudcommerce (CLWD) versus Winmark (WINA)

Cloudcommerce (OTCMKTS:CLWD) and Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Cloudcommerce and Winmark, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cloudcommerce 0 0 0 0 N/A Winmark 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Cloudcommerce and Winmark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cloudcommerce N/A -33.10% -17.28% Winmark 41.13% -124.79% 58.59%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.2% of Winmark shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.7% of Cloudcommerce shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.9% of Winmark shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Winmark pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Cloudcommerce does not pay a dividend. Winmark has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Cloudcommerce has a beta of -1.29, indicating that its share price is 229% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Winmark has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cloudcommerce and Winmark’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cloudcommerce $2.08 million 1.16 N/A N/A N/A Winmark $69.75 million 8.67 $24.56 million N/A N/A

Winmark has higher revenue and earnings than Cloudcommerce.

Summary

Winmark beats Cloudcommerce on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cloudcommerce

CloudCommerce, Inc. provides Web based e-commerce software products and data driven solutions worldwide. The company's solutions help its clients to acquire, engage, and retain their customers by leveraging digital strategies and technologies. It offers data analytics for retail, wholesale, distribution, logistics, manufacturing, political, and other industries; digital marketing services; branding and creative services; and development and managed infrastructure support services. The company was formerly known as Warp 9, Inc. and changed its name to CloudCommerce, Inc. in September 2015. CloudCommerce, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names. The company's Plato's Closet brand stores buy and sell used clothing and accessories for the teenage and young adult market; and Once Upon A Child brand stores buy and sell used and new children's clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily targeting parents of children ages infant to 12 years. Its Play It Again Sports brand stores buy, sell, trade, and consign used and new sporting goods, equipment, and accessories for various athletic activities, such as team sports, fitness, ski/snowboard, golf, and others; Music Go Round brand stores buy, sell, trade, and consign used and new musical instruments, speakers, amplifiers, music-related electronics, and related accessories; and Style Encore brand stores buy and sell used women's apparel, shoes, and accessories. In addition, the company is also involved in middle-market equipment leasing business focusing on technology-based assets for large and medium-sized businesses; and small-ticket financing business. As of December 30, 2017, it had 1,211 franchised stores. Winmark Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

