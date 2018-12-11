Critical Comparison: JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR (JAPSY) & DS Smith (DITHF)

JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) and DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR and DS Smith, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00 DS Smith 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR and DS Smith’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR 9.42% 12.48% 7.39% DS Smith N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR and DS Smith’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR $12.49 billion 0.97 $1.22 billion N/A N/A DS Smith $6.19 billion 0.70 N/A N/A N/A

JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than DS Smith.

Risk and Volatility

JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DS Smith has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. DS Smith does not pay a dividend.

Summary

JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR beats DS Smith on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan and internationally. It offers domestic and international air transport services. The company is also involved in the aerial work and other related businesses. As of February 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of approximately 230 aircraft. The company was formerly known as Japan Airlines International Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. in April 2011. Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About DS Smith

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. It provides transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services. The company serves the food and drinks, consumer goods, industrial, e-commerce, e-retail, and converters markets. It also provides various recycling and waste management services, including paper, cardboard, mixed dry, and plastics recycling services; confidential security shredding services; organics and food products; general waste recycling and shredding services; zero waste solutions; and added value services to medium and large corporates, and small businesses in the retail, manufacturing, print and publishing, public, and automotive sectors. In addition, the company offers recycled corrugated case materials and specialty papers; offers related technical and supply chain services; and manufactures and sells flexible packaging and dispensing solutions, rigid packaging solutions, and foam and injection molded products for use in the beverage, automotive, pharmaceutical, fresh produce, construction, and retail industries. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Western Europe, Northern Europe, Central Europe, Italy, North America, Germany, and Switzerland. The company was formerly known as David S. Smith (Holdings) PLC and changed its name to DS Smith Plc in 2001. DS Smith Plc was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

