Critical Contrast: McorpCX (MCCX) & Sailpoint Technologies (SAIL)

McorpCX (OTCMKTS:MCCX) and Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for McorpCX and Sailpoint Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score McorpCX 0 0 0 0 N/A Sailpoint Technologies 0 3 9 0 2.75

Sailpoint Technologies has a consensus target price of $31.42, suggesting a potential upside of 26.37%. Given Sailpoint Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sailpoint Technologies is more favorable than McorpCX.

Profitability

This table compares McorpCX and Sailpoint Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McorpCX -9.64% -20.30% -16.76% Sailpoint Technologies -2.59% 3.43% 2.34%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares McorpCX and Sailpoint Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio McorpCX $2.51 million 0.81 -$410,000.00 N/A N/A Sailpoint Technologies $186.06 million 11.73 -$7.59 million $0.04 621.50

McorpCX has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sailpoint Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.2% of Sailpoint Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 29.9% of McorpCX shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Sailpoint Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sailpoint Technologies beats McorpCX on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About McorpCX

McorpCX, Inc. provides customer experience management solutions and software-enabled consulting services in the United States. It develops and delivers technology-enabled products and professional services that are designed to help corporations and enhance their customer listening and customer experience management capabilities. The company offers Touchpoint Mapping On-Demand, a research-based online software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution designed to provide insights to organizations that enhance customer and employee experience, brand, and loyalty for customer-centric organizations to measure and gather customer data across various touchpoints, channels, and interactions with their customers. It also provides McorpCX | Persona, an online SaaS solution for developing and managing customer persona, as well as automating the currently manual process of developing, managing, and sharing persona across corporations. In addition, it offers professional and related consulting services, including customer experience management consulting in the areas of research, strategy development, planning, education, training, and best practices. The company was formerly known as Touchpoint Metrics, Inc. and changed its name to McorpCX, Inc. in June 2015. McorpCX, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Sailpoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments. Its solutions include IdentityIQ, an on-premises identity governance solution; IdentityNow, a cloud-based multi-tenant governance suite; SecurityIQ, an on-premises identity governance for files solution that secures access to data stored in file servers, collaboration portals, mailboxes, and cloud storage systems; and IdentityAI, a cloud-based identity analytics solution for organizations to detect potential threats before they turn into security breaches. The company sells its products and solutions to commercial enterprises, educational institutions, and governments directly, as well as through resellers. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

