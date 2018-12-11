Critical Survey: Social Reality (SRAX) & AirMedia Group (AMCN)

AirMedia Group (NASDAQ:AMCN) and Social Reality (NASDAQ:SRAX) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.1% of AirMedia Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.0% of Social Reality shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.6% of Social Reality shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

AirMedia Group has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Social Reality has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for AirMedia Group and Social Reality, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AirMedia Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Social Reality 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AirMedia Group and Social Reality’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AirMedia Group $23.76 million 0.61 -$156.47 million N/A N/A Social Reality $23.35 million 1.12 -$6.65 million ($0.81) -3.20

Social Reality has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AirMedia Group.

Profitability

This table compares AirMedia Group and Social Reality’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AirMedia Group N/A N/A N/A Social Reality 84.23% 82.97% 59.28%

Summary

Social Reality beats AirMedia Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AirMedia Group

AirMedia Group Inc. operates out-of-home advertising platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a network of digital (television) TV screens on planes operated by 7 airlines; and gas station media network, as well as other outdoor media advertising platforms in gas stations. It also displays non-advertising content, such as weather, sports, comedy clips, local attractions, documentaries, commentaries, and reality shows. In addition, the company holds concession rights to install and operate Wi-Fi systems on railway administration bureaus, long-haul buses, and airlines; and operates advertising platforms, such as light boxes, billboards, and LED screens. Further, it operates CIBN-AirMedia channel to broadcast network TV programs to air travelers. AirMedia Group Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Social Reality

Social Reality, Inc., a digital marketing and data management platform company, provides tools to reach and reveal audiences in the United States. The company's machine-learning technology analyzes marketing data to identify brands and content owners' core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels. Its technology tools enable publishers and advertisers to maximize their digital advertising initiatives. The company offers Social Reality Ad Exchange (SRAX), a real time bidding (RTB) sell side and buy side representation technology, which assists publishers in delivering their media inventory to the RTB exchanges; and SRAXmd, an ad targeting and data platform for healthcare brands, agencies, and medical content publishers. It also provides SRAX Social, a social media and loyalty platform that allow brands to launch and manage their social media initiatives; SRAX app, a platform, which allows publishers and content owners to launch native mobile applications through its SRAX platform; SRAXfan tools enable brands and agencies to connect with sports fans at home, the stadium or out-of-home at gathering locations; and SRAXauto tools enable targeting and engagement with potential auto buyers at dealerships, auto shows, and at home across desktop and mobile environments. The company sells targeted and measurable online advertising campaigns and programs to brand advertisers and advertising agencies across Facebook apps and Websites, as well as offers its services through in-house sales team. Social Reality, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

