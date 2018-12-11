Cryptojacks Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (CJ)

Cryptojacks (CURRENCY:CJ) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 11th. Cryptojacks has a total market capitalization of $27,896.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of Cryptojacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cryptojacks has traded down 39.3% against the US dollar. One Cryptojacks coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptojacks alerts:

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000158 BTC.

BritCoin (BRIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000080 BTC.

EmberCoin (EMB) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Cryptojacks

CJ is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X13 hashing algorithm. Cryptojacks’ total supply is 406,568,581 coins. Cryptojacks’ official Twitter account is @CryptoJacksCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cryptojacks is cryptojacks.com.

Buying and Selling Cryptojacks

Cryptojacks can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptojacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptojacks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptojacks using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptojacks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptojacks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.