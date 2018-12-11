CSI Compressco (CCLP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm currently has $4.75 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CSI Compressco LP offers compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing and storage. Its equipment and parts sales business includes the fabrication and sale of standard compressor packages, custom-designed compressor packages and engine-driven oilfield fluid pump systems designed. The company offers well monitoring and automated sand separation services as well as compressor package reconfiguration and maintenance services. CSI Compressco LP, formerly known as Compressco Partners, L.P., is headquartered in Oklahoma City. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CSI Compressco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of CSI Compressco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of CSI Compressco from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSI Compressco has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.58.

NASDAQ:CCLP opened at $3.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $188.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.53. CSI Compressco has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $8.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $115.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.80 million. CSI Compressco had a negative net margin of 11.45% and a negative return on equity of 54.97%. As a group, analysts forecast that CSI Compressco will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 75.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 31st. This is a positive change from CSI Compressco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. CSI Compressco’s payout ratio is -64.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCLP. FMR LLC increased its holdings in CSI Compressco by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,418,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after buying an additional 215,651 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in CSI Compressco by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,275,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,856,000 after buying an additional 179,760 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in CSI Compressco by 120.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 168,218 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in CSI Compressco by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 352,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 102,700 shares during the period. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CSI Compressco in the 3rd quarter valued at $364,000. 26.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, oilfield fluid pump systems, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services.

