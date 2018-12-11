Cummins (CMI) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

Media headlines about Cummins (NYSE:CMI) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Cummins earned a news impact score of 1.08 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Cummins’ score:

Get Cummins alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cummins from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.16.

Cummins stock opened at $136.29 on Tuesday. Cummins has a fifty-two week low of $124.72 and a fifty-two week high of $194.18. The stock has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.29. Cummins had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 9th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.94%.

In related news, CAO Marya M. Rose sold 14,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.07, for a total transaction of $2,202,449.53. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,424 shares in the company, valued at $3,689,733.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Marya M. Rose sold 10,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,541 shares of company stock worth $6,302,659. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Cummins (CMI) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/11/cummins-cmi-earning-somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-report-shows.html.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.