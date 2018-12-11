CUR Media (CURM) vs. Emmis Communications (EMMS) Financial Comparison

CUR Media (OTCMKTS:CURM) and Emmis Communications (NASDAQ:EMMS) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

CUR Media has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emmis Communications has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.3% of Emmis Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.9% of CUR Media shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.3% of Emmis Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CUR Media and Emmis Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CUR Media 0 0 0 0 N/A Emmis Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CUR Media and Emmis Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CUR Media N/A N/A -$2.54 million N/A N/A Emmis Communications $148.49 million 0.33 $82.12 million N/A N/A

Emmis Communications has higher revenue and earnings than CUR Media.

Profitability

This table compares CUR Media and Emmis Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CUR Media N/A N/A -252.15% Emmis Communications 28.32% 41.04% 13.74%

Summary

Emmis Communications beats CUR Media on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

CUR Media Company Profile

CÜR Media, Inc., an Internet music service, focuses on providing a paid subscription Internet radio service offering listeners streaming music on the Web and mobile devices under the CÜR brand. It also intends to offer personalized advertising in the form of display ads, email, and text messages; and to sell music, concert tickets, and merchandise through its music streaming service, as well as music downloads. The company was formerly known as Duane Street Corp and changed its name to CÜR Media, Inc. in January 2014. CÜR Media, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Glastonbury, Connecticut.

Emmis Communications Company Profile

Emmis Communications Corporation, a diversified media company, engages in radio broadcasting activities in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Radio, Publishing, and Corporate & Emerging Technologies. It operates 11 FM and 3 AM radio stations in New York, Los Angeles, Indianapolis, and Austin, as well as publishes Indianapolis monthly magazine. The company also develops and licenses TagStation, a cloud-based software platform that allows a broadcaster to manage album art, meta data, and enhanced advertising on its various broadcasts; and develops NextRadio, a smartphone application that marries over-the-air FM radio broadcasts with visual and interactive features on smartphones. In addition, it provides Dial Report that offers radio advertising buyers and sellers big data analytics derived from radio station network, smartphone usage, location-based data, listening data, and demographic and behavioral attributes; and engages in dynamic pricing business. Emmis Communications Corporation was founded in 1981 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

