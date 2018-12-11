Cyberark Software (CYBR) Now Covered by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $86.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CYBR. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cyberark Software from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 target price on shares of Cyberark Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cyberark Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cyberark Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.32.

CYBR opened at $75.73 on Monday. Cyberark Software has a fifty-two week low of $40.63 and a fifty-two week high of $84.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.74, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 2.09.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.21. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cyberark Software will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Cyberark Software by 130.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cyberark Software during the third quarter worth about $149,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Cyberark Software during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Cyberark Software during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, FundX Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Cyberark Software during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Cyberark Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Israel; United Kingdom; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Other. Its products include core privileged access security, application identity and endpoint privilege manager, and Conjur.

