Cybg Plc (CYBG) Insider Acquires £55,200 in Stock

Cybg Plc (LON:CYBG) insider Tim Wade purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 184 ($2.40) per share, with a total value of £55,200 ($72,128.58).

Cybg stock opened at GBX 182 ($2.38) on Tuesday. Cybg Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 257.10 ($3.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 341.60 ($4.46).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 17th will be issued a GBX 3.10 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 17th. This is an increase from Cybg’s previous dividend of $1.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CYBG. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cybg in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Cybg to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 311 ($4.06) to GBX 273 ($3.57) in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Cybg in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cybg to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 215 ($2.81) in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Cybg to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Cybg has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 288.70 ($3.77).

About Cybg

CYBG PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and business banking products and services to individuals and businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B brands in the United Kingdom. The company operates through SME Banking and Retail Banking segments. The SME Banking segment offers a range of banking products and services, including business current accounts; and secured and unsecured term loans, business overdrafts, invoice finance, and financing capital equipment purchases.

