Cycling Coin Market Capitalization Achieves $0.00 (CYC)

Cycling Coin (CURRENCY:CYC) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. Cycling Coin has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Cycling Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cycling Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cycling Coin has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aston (ATX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00016162 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000172 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Cycling Coin Profile

CYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2014. Cycling Coin’s official Twitter account is @cyclingcoin.

Cycling Coin Coin Trading

Cycling Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cycling Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cycling Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cycling Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

