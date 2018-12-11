Cypher 24-Hour Volume Hits $0.00 (CYP)

Cypher (CURRENCY:CYP) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 11th. During the last seven days, Cypher has traded 24.6% higher against the dollar. Cypher has a total market capitalization of $307,014.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Cypher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cypher coin can currently be bought for $0.0482 or 0.00000487 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,412.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.21 or 0.02585172 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.36 or 0.02882933 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00699201 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.70 or 0.01251423 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00110194 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.15 or 0.01587144 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00333716 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00023812 BTC.

About Cypher

Cypher (CRYPTO:CYP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the QuBit hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. Cypher’s total supply is 6,365,285 coins. Cypher’s official Twitter account is @CypherCoin2015.

Buying and Selling Cypher

Cypher can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cypher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cypher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cypher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

