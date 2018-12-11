Dana (DAN) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Dana (NYSE:DAN) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

DAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Dana in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Dana in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dana from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. TheStreet lowered Dana from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Dana from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Get Dana alerts:

Shares of DAN opened at $13.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.65. Dana has a 52-week low of $13.12 and a 52-week high of $35.27.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 34.30% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dana will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.87%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dana by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Dana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Signition LP bought a new position in shares of Dana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Driveline Technologies, and Power Technologies.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.