Danone (BN) Given a €70.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on Danone (EPA:BN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Barclays set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €78.00 ($90.70) price target on shares of Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Societe Generale set a €76.00 ($88.37) price target on shares of Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and set a price target on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €73.55 ($85.52).

Danone has a 52-week low of €61.87 ($71.94) and a 52-week high of €72.13 ($83.87).

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the Danone, Activia, DanActiv, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Happy Family, Horizon Organic, Light & Fit, Oikos, YoCrunch, and Danio brands; and almond and soy milk, ice creams and novelties, and powdered proteins under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

