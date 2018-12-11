Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $282.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment updated its FY 2018 guidance to EPS.

PLAY stock traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,443,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.63. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $37.85 and a fifty-two week high of $67.05.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP J Michael Plunkett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $119,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,525.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen M. King sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $5,568,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,992,352.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,600 shares of company stock worth $9,306,183 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PLAY has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to $74.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Maxim Group increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.27.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrÃ©es and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

