Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY) Price Target Increased to $76.00 by Analysts at Maxim Group

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its target price upped by Maxim Group from $71.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

PLAY has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to $74.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.27.

NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $52.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.63. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52 week low of $37.85 and a 52 week high of $67.05.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $319.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.85 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen M. King sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $5,568,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,992,352.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $656,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,289.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,600 shares of company stock valued at $9,306,183 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrÃ©es and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

