DECENT (DCT) Market Cap Reaches $3.93 Million

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. DECENT has a market capitalization of $3.93 million and approximately $222,633.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DECENT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0766 or 0.00002237 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, ChaoEX, Bittrex and BCEX. Over the last week, DECENT has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00037236 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00015325 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00009400 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00005431 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ION (ION) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00006746 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DECENT Profile

DECENT uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2016. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DECENT is decent.ch. DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DECENT

DECENT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, BCEX, HitBTC, Upbit, LBank and ChaoEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DECENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

