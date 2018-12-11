Deere & Company (DE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.76 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.76 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.50 and the highest is $1.92. Deere & Company reported earnings of $1.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full-year earnings of $11.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.16 to $12.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $12.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.14 to $13.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 6.34%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DE. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective (up from $163.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. UBS Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.35.

DE stock traded up $1.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.54. 45,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,732,748. The stock has a market cap of $47.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.99. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $175.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In other Deere & Company news, CFO Rajesh Kalathur sold 11,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.47, for a total transaction of $1,686,315.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,398,698.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 4,365.5% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 425,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,021,000 after acquiring an additional 416,333 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 13.6% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,412,282,000 after acquiring an additional 210,597 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 56.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,874,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,850,000 after acquiring an additional 674,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 0.7% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,528,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,762,000 after acquiring an additional 10,564 shares in the last quarter. 65.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes agriculture and turf, and construction and forestry equipment worldwide. The company's Agriculture and Turf segment provides agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; related harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, and nutrient management and soil preparation machinery.

