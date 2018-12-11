Desjardins Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Osisko gold royalties Ltd (OR)

Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) – Stock analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2018 earnings estimates for Osisko gold royalties in a research note issued on Monday, December 10th. Desjardins analyst J. Wolfson now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.06 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.07.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. TheStreet lowered Osisko gold royalties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Osisko gold royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of Osisko gold royalties stock opened at $8.01 on Tuesday. Osisko gold royalties has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signition LP purchased a new position in Osisko gold royalties in the third quarter valued at $118,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Osisko gold royalties by 53.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Osisko gold royalties by 132.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 15,159 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Osisko gold royalties by 173.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 18,853 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Osisko gold royalties by 13,375.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 47,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 47,214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Osisko gold royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.14%.

Osisko gold royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold and silver mine; and a silver stream on the Gibraltar mine, all located in Canada.

