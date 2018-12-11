Destination Maternity (DEST) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Destination Maternity (NASDAQ:DEST) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.03-0.15 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $375-385 million.Destination Maternity also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $-0.38–0.33 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ DEST traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.55. The stock had a trading volume of 40,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,029. Destination Maternity has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Destination Maternity (NASDAQ:DEST) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $96.40 million during the quarter. Destination Maternity had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 19.45%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Destination Maternity from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th.

About Destination Maternity

Destination Maternity Corporation designs and retails maternity apparel. As of August 4, 2018, the company operated 1,114 retail locations, including 480 stores in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico under the Motherhood Maternity, A Pea in the Pod, and Destination Maternity names; and 634 leased department locations in the United States and Puerto Rico.

